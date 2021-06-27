John Morgan: 1921 a year of racial ironies

Dear Editor: We know that history is replete with strange ironies. Here are two that are worth noting.
The year 1921 was the year of the horrific Tulsa massacre, which has recently come to the knowledge of the general public through The New York Times. But that was also the year that James Weldon Johnson copyrighted his song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which went on to be called the Black national anthem. (It would be interesting to know whether it was a response to Tulsa or just a coincidence.)
And 1921 was also the year that the first all-Black musical, “Shuffle Along,” opened on Broadway with all Black actors, produces and director. Eubie Blake was one of the song writers.
John Morgan
Madison
