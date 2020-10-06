 Skip to main content
John Montgomery: What 4 more years of Trump brings

Dear Editor: Here’s what Trump brings the next four years: An economy skewed to the wealthy, based on what helps him; law and order, though not applicable to him and his friends; more division because he doesn’t even try bringing Americans together; more enemies than friends, with Canada, Mexico (where’s the wall money?), Europe, the Kurds, the UN and WHO not knowing us anymore, while the welcome mat’s out for dictators; more Art of the Deal, which hasn’t won over North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Palestine; health care on life support waiting for the promised Obamacare replacement; further assaults on the environment since either planet Earth doesn’t matter to him or he thinks we can all move to Mars; fewer voting rights because gerrymandering, Citizens United, overturning the Voting Rights Act and states’ recent voter restrictions (photo IDs, restitution, curbs on absentee voting) make voting more difficult and less equal; judicial appointments dictated by the Federalist Society rather than a judge’s impartiality; government and infrastructure that get worse, not better (Postal Service, CDC, trade); and incessant tweeting and mocking anyone who disagrees with him.

Given this prospect, Biden easily trumps Trump.

John Montgomery

Madison

