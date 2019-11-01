Dear Editor: Thank you to the men and women working on the I-39/90 widening project from Madison to Beloit. Again, this year you’ve worked long hours in hazardous, dusty and noisy conditions, and in extremes of heat and cold. All to bring us a safer, less congested road. My appreciation for you contrasts with the majority party in our Legislature showing you none, hurting you and other workers by repealing the prevailing wage law and enacting right-to-work (a misnomer for sure) legislation in former sessions. Both acts ignored how difficult construction jobs are. From what I see driving this road, these workers deserve better. Better legislators, too.
John Montgomery
Madison
