John Matthews: Navsaria gets it right on tobacco policy

Dear Editor: Once again, UW physician Dipesh Navsaria hit the nail squarely on the head, and once again, the Trump administration has failed.
Dr. Navsaria’s recent column discussed with great authority, as he has on so many occasions and on so many topics related to the well-being of Wisconsin’s children, the harm of smoking and vaping. Action must be taken by Wisconsin’s Legislature and by the U.S. Congress to stop the access of smoking and vaping materials. Such materials addict and eventually kill those who use them.
While the Trump administration promoted legislation that one must be 21 to purchase vaping materials, they failed by not promoting legislation that not only vaping materials, but all tobacco products should be banned, and that the federal government must stop subsidizing the tobacco industry.
For the federal government to subsidize tobacco production makes no sense, given that tobacco use disables and kills people. For those in Congress to complain about the cost of Social Security disability and to not act to control one of the largest reasons causing disability totally lacks logic.
John Matthews
Fitchburg
