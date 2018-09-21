Dear Editor: Former state Rep. Marlin Schneider is well known for expressing his opinion, often quite bluntly, but his criticism of Donald Trump and the Republican congressmen who support him and often look the other way when he lies and when he speaks unintelligibly is on target. Schneider calls Trump the worst president in U.S. history. Schneider is correct and is to be congratulated on calling our the Republican congressmen from Wisconsin who fail by supporting Trump rather than showing their patriotism by criticizing the president when he lies or bullies people.
John Matthews
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.