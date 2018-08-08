Dear Editor: I would like to tell you why I’m supporting Kurt Kober, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. The office of lieutenant governor for the last seven years has been overlooked and underutilized. However, it’s an office that can bring about change, if used to its full potential.
Kurt has spent his career bringing innovative ideas and a fresh perspective to businesses, nonprofits, and organizations. That’s the type of experience we need in a lieutenant governor and why I enthusiastically support Kurt.
In an election cycle that can focus on so much negativity, I’m proud to stand behind Kurt’s optimism and vision for the future. Kurt believes in giving all Wisconsinites the opportunity to thrive by investing in Wisconsin public schools in every county, bringing high-speed, low cost internet across the state, and ensuring our environment is protected. It’s very easy for candidates to talk about doing things differently, but Kurt has a history of accomplishments and bringing real results in every role he has served.
Here are a few examples of his accomplishments:
• As a student at UWGB, Kurt was a leader in the effort to transform UW-Green Bay into a first-class university through raising $40 million to build a new sports and activity facility.
• Kurt organized and mobilized college students across Wisconsin for local, state and national elections as President of Wisconsin College Democrats.
• He co-founded a $4 million Silicon Valley technology startup with his wife Abby that transformed the design and manufacturing process for selected consumer products.
• Kurt has spent the last decade working with businesses, organizations, and nonprofits to help them transform in order to meet the needs of the new economy.
We need a person with Kurt’s experience and vision as our lieutenant governor to fully utilize that office. Please join me in voting for Kurt Kober Aug.14.
John Matthews
Fitchburg
