Dear Editor: Northern Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy and Green Bay-area Congressman Mike Gallagher were soundly condemned in John Nichols’ Cap Times Sunday column — and correctly so. As Nichols pointed out, both Duffy and Gallagher failed to call out or condemn President Trump for his racist comments about the four freshman congresswomen, when the president told them, "go back where you came from." All of the congresswomen the president references are members of racial minorities. All of us are immigrants or descendants of immigrants — Trump and his wife included. Unless we are Native Americans, we are all immigrants or descendants of immigrants, so Trump could only be telling these congresswomen to “go back where you came from” because of their race — and Congressmen Duffy and Gallagher, by their silence regarding the president’s remarks, must agree.
John Matthews
Madison
