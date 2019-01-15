Dear Editor: "MTI right: Collective bargaining is issue for School Board candidates" is a great editorial. Your point about the employer hearing the worker's perspective is true on multiple topics. Who knows better what is happening “on the line” or “in the office/classroom” than one who is present and working carrying out the employer’s mission — whatever that may be.
A few years ago, at Congressman Mark Pocan’s request, I attended the White House Conference on the Worker's Voice. There were about 100 participants from virtually every occupation: autoworkers, domestic workers union, nurses, et al. President Obama, VP Biden, the secretary of labor — all participated.
Your editorial about the value of the worker’s voice says it all: Every employer should engage in discussion with their employees, and the employer would benefit tremendously from doing so. The best means to accomplish this is collective bargaining, where the employee-elected representative speaks for the employer’s employees.
Gov. Walker and the Republican-led Legislature caused all of Wisconsin great harm by destroying this process in 2011. To benefit all — especially public education — it must be restored.
John Matthews
Fitchburg
