John Manno: Northern Wisconsin doesn't need the same coronavirus policies as Madison, Milwaukee

Dear Editor: I live far north in Ashland.
We've had two COVID cases, and no deaths.
Our downtown is like a ghost town, and our small businesses, already marginal, are seriously struggling, and I fear many may not open again. A potentially fatal situation for a small town!
A large percentage population of people here are over the age of 65. But, they're not stupid. Even before Gov. Evers issued the Safer at Home order, they were staying at home already.
I've spoken with some business owners in town, and they'd be more than happy to abide by any restrictions to their businesses, as long as they are permitted to stay open. Government largess may help, but it cannot be a permanent part of one's financial life. There's just no way any government could fully support that many people.
I'm sure that in Milwaukee and Madison, things are very serious, and your emergency rooms are full. That's not at all the case here. Our local hospital (there is one in town) is empty, or close to it.
Whatever your opinion is about the coronavirus, there's no denying that it's not impacting everyone or everywhere equally. Implementing a strict blanket policy for the entire state is a crude solution to a complex problem. There is no reason not to create a more sophisticated, and probably more effective, plan of action, one that takes into account infection rates, as well as economic issues.
John Manno
Ashland
