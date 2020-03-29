John M. Leggett: Both sides must quit extreme partisanship

Dear Editor: I'm not a Democrat or Republican but an Independent and have been all my life. (I'm 91.) The Republicans' bill places emphasis on business because they believe that if business fails so will everything else and that's probably true. The Democrats' point is that the bill as written inadequately provides for the well-being of the people who actually do the work of business and that's also probably true. No business can succeed without workers. What is needed is for Democrats and Republicans to quit their extreme partisanship. They were elected to govern all Americans, not to destroy this great nation, its business and people with petty partisanship. I fear the present crisis may be the last chance we get to stop our rampant divisive behavior before America is destroyed from within as has happened with many nations. "A house divided against itself cannot stand," Abraham Lincoln in 1858 shortly before our most tragic war broke out. Confederates called it the War Between the States and Northerners called it the Civil War. It was both and the losses in dead and wounded were horrendous on both sides.
John M. Leggett
Sun Prairie
