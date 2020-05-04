John L. Fiedler: Wisconsin must prioritize communities of color in COVID-19 response

Dear Editor: The unequal demographic and racial impacts of COVID-19 have been widely discussed in the media. African Americans, NativeAmericans and Latinos have suffered a disproportionate burden of the caseload and the health impact. Many states have found blacks’ share of COVID-19 deaths to be twice their share in the population. In Milwaukee, African-Americans comprise 38% of the population, but they have suffered 75% of total COVID-19 deaths, and their deaths are 44% of Wisconsin’s total deaths. Preventing COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin requires prioritizing African Americans in Milwaukee.

We know the reality that these numbers portray: they are tell-tale signs of segregation and racism that compromise minority populations’ access to health care, their rates of health care utilization, the quality of care they receive — which together account for much of their inferior health status. Blacks are 60% more likely to have diabetes than whites. Black women are 60% more likely to have high blood pressure than white women. Blacks’ heart disease mortality rates are 25% greater than whites. Their life expectancy that is 3.4 years less than whites. Some of the more immediate causes of these differentials are also attributable to differences in income, housing and life styles, but those considerations also reflect unequal opportunity and racism.