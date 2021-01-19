 Skip to main content
John Karpinski: Gerrymandered politicians struggle with truth

Daer Editor: No surprise that gerrymandered politicians find truth a difficult concept to believe in. They don't belong where they are, but they sure are comfortable in it. Power and losing it takes up the time. Keeping it to have and hold is something they can recognize in this situation in Washington.

John Karpinski

Oconomowoc

