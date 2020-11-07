John J. Mutter, Jr.: Attack ads work, but at what cost?

Dear Editor: I have 12 years of education and if I can see what damage political attack ads are doing to our country, then the highly educated surely must. Our children are becoming more violent and the big think tanks in our country can’t figure out why? Through Citizens United, the Supreme Court gave the rich of our nation the right to pump millions and millions of dollars to create these attack ads. Children are watching these ads. Children are not stupid. But they are in the development of their lives. Adults are supposed to act like grown men and women, not like rabid animals. Politics has spun out of control and can only lead to more and more violence by our populace.
John J. Mutter, Jr.
Shawano
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!