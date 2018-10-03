Dear Editor: As a former foster parent I find this disgusting (Daniel L. Hatcher: Scott Walker confiscates millions from disabled and orphaned foster children). We didn't make money caring for foster kids; we spent our own money on them in addition to the minimal payment we received. If more money could be provided for both their needs and to save for their future, it would be a great benefit for these traumatized kids.
John Hardin
Chetek
