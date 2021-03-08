John Hamilton: The GOP has descended into a criminal organization

Dear Editor: “Republican” Party state organizations around the country have been censuring representatives in Washington for voting to impeach or convict former president Donald Trump for his attempt to overturn last fall’s election by force. But not in Wisconsin. No one strayed from party orthodoxy among representatives in either chamber. One, Sen. Ron Johnson, was a leader of sorts in the attempt to keep Trump in power. For the record, that is Donald J. Trump, deranged criminal sociopath, likely traitor, a completely incompetent and malevolent president, and the person most responsible for the half-million deaths in this country from the coronavirus.
Now is a good time to ask how the “Republican” Party descended into such a criminal enterprise. The foundation was laid right here in Wisconsin, with the criminal demagogue senator Joe McCarthy. It went another step lower with Richard Nixon, and still lower with Ronald Reagan, both of whom rose to power with demagoguery and trickery. It went a giant step lower with George W. Bush, who looked the other way when warned of impending attacks, then invaded two countries to deflect accountability.
In Wisconsin we had Scott Walker, who combined the crushing of unions with voter suppression, gerrymandering and crony capitalism to turn state government into a criminal operation. He set the template for Trump, who turned criminality in office into an art form.
Now all we have is the damage done. It will take some time, but maybe the public will awaken to a new sense of civic life, and of the peril that is posed when a political organization descends into a criminal organization.
John Hamilton
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.