Dear Editor: I read Paul Fanlund's column about how "Democrats" need to better understand their own party. It was pretty good, if you delve no farther than conventional wisdom. If you believe there is such an entity as "the left," then it follows that there is a "far left." Both distinctions lie along the supposed "spectrum" of voters and beliefs. To the "right" of these voters and/or beliefs is the much larger "center," defined by something called moderation. Farther to the "right" are the "Republicans," who are to various degrees "conservative," and a cohort as well. I tend to vote for "Democrats," but am not a "Democrat." I'm not even an "Independent." It's logically inconsistent. How could I be an "Independent" and part of a group at the same time?
It's just words. There is no actual "left" or "right." The "spectrum" is only a metaphor, its gradations inconsistent and undefinable, and its cohorts undefined and hard to identify as well. A "moderate," I suppose, is someone who stands for nothing, such as gubernatorial losers Tom Barrett and Mary Burke. Commit to nothing, just depend on reliable constituencies and get out the vote. Bernie Sanders is "far left" because he stands for something. "Republicans" all pose as low-tax, low-spending "conservatives," but what they really are about is crony capitalism, climate change denial, voter suppression and upward redistribution of income and wealth. In other words, criminality, euphemistically known as corruption.
What no candidate, "left," "right" or "center" will ever say is that our infinite-growth economic system is unsustainable. It is unthinkable. Bad politics, too. We need to grow in order to, hmm, have more stuff. It is the essence of life. Also, it has no place along the mythical spectrum. Only when the system fails will sustainability be in our vocabulary. It will fail.
John Hamilton
Madison
