John Hamilton: Democrats are too narcissistic to rally around Evers

Dear Editor: Maybe I'm not paying enough attention, but I have yet to hear a "Democrat" speak in support of the governor's efforts to control the coronavirus. If any have, it has been a while, but all I have been hearing is individual "Democrats" urging people to wear a mask, socially distance and wash their hands. As themselves they say this, not mentioning the governor, the Dane County executive or Madison's mayor — all of whom have an official role in trying to curb the spread of the virus, and who have been tireless in their efforts on our behalf. The county executive and mayor wouldn't need to do anything if the governor hadn't been stymied by "Republicans."
Just as a little reminder, Tony Evers defeated Scott Walker, something no other "Democrat" was able to do. He should be revered for that simple act of competence and statesmanship, and should be the clear leader of the entire state, not just of "Democrats." It was entirely predictable that "Republicans" would do everything they could to block his efforts because, well, they are criminals. I have written about this before. But "Democrats" have failed completely to rally around the governor, and I think I know why. Narcissism. It's a national disease. Politicians in particular are afflicted with this disease, but the "Republicans" at least know how to support a leader. With the "Democrats," not so much.
We can blame the "Republicans" for big money, gerrymandering, voter suppression and crony capitalism all we want, but when is the last time you heard a "Democrat" stand for something other than themselves first? Hmm. Tony Evers.
John Hamilton
Madison
