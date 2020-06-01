John Hamilton: Call the Republican Party what it is

Dear Editor: Maybe now we can start calling the “Republican” Party what it is: a criminal organization. Politics is the means. It is a sphere of activity that is always operating at the edge of criminality, but in the past there has tended to be an underpinning of serving the public good.
No more, for the “Republicans,” at least. The rewards for winning are too great, and there is little risk of being held accountable. Elections can be rigged, and when you win you can control the judiciary. A combination of demagoguery, deception, gimmickry, money and voter suppression can seemingly keep the scam going forever.
Except for one thing. If the scam departs too far from serving the public good the people get tired of it. We are now at that point. In Wisconsin we had the eight year debacle of Scott Walker. His final con, the Foxconn swindle, was likely the final straw.
Still, the “Republicans” control both houses of the state Legislature and the Supreme Court. In the current election the scam should have worked again with an incumbent justice and a heap of money.
But they went too far, as career criminals always do. The insistence on forcing people to vote under threat of the coronavirus was too much. Wisconsin voters voted the “Republican” out.
Trump is next. He is flaming out before our eyes. He is a deranged criminal sociopath, and it is time our news media start referring to him that way. It was through criminality that he was “elected” president, and it is through criminality that he remains in office. He also has gone too far. People are dying because of his narcissism, malevolence and incompetence. He is a threat to public health. He will leave office before his term is up, willingly or not. Most likely not.
The challenge for “Democrats” is to fill the vacuum, and to unfailingly serve the public good. The example of the opposite should be both a warning and an inspiration. The times are far too serious to falter or fail.
John Hamilton
Madison
