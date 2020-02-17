John Hamilton: Bloomberg could beat Trump

Dear Editor: It should be clear by now that Donald Trump is a deranged criminal sociopath, and as such he is a danger to the entire planet. He should not be free to roam the streets, much less be president of the United States. Yet he is the president, and could be reelected if can build on his cult following among gullible Americans.
Trump should be easy to defeat if Democrats focus on the task at hand. For sure that entails having policy proposals that serve the needs of the vast majority of people: mitigating climate change, ensuring that we have clean air and water, providing universal health care, reducing the threat of war, expanding educational and employment opportunities, decreasing gun violence and protecting reproductive freedom.
It won’t be enough. Trump, if nothing else, is a showman, an entertainer. He knows how to work a crowd, and the bigger the crowd, the better he does. He is more reminiscent of P.T. Barnum than George Washington. Some compare him to Adolph Hitler, but I don’t. Hitler, for all his perfidy, had beliefs. Trump believes in his own aggrandizement.
It won’t take another showman to defeat Trump, but it will take someone who can take the wind out of his sails. Only one candidate I have seen has this capacity: Mike Bloomberg. That’s right. Mike Bloomberg, rich guy. He has the personality and poise to face-down Trump and not be intimidated. He knows Trump, and knows his weaknesses. He would win.
John Hamilton
Madison
