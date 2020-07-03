John Hallinan: Why haven't the 'good apples' gotten rid of the bad ones?

Dear Editor: For decades we’ve been told that there are just a few bad apples in the police. If so, then why haven’t the good apples gotten rid of the rotten apples decades ago? We see videos of police brutality, but rarely do we see another office step in to stop the brutality. Nor do we see or hear of police reporting other police officers for misconduct.
I wonder what goes through the mind of a police officer when responding to a call about someone passing a phony $20 bill, of someone selling cigarettes on the street, or a teenager walking down the middle of the street, that allows these incidents to escalate to where the officer kills the suspect. A black man holding a BB gun in Walmart is killed without a word of warning. A 12 year old boy is killed for playing with a BB gun in a park. The list goes on and on.
In Atlanta a driver falls asleep in a Wendy’s drive-thru, and they call the police. If it had been a friend or neighbor, they would have checked if he was okay. If he shouldn’t be driving, they would call someone to pick him up. But he was a black man, and now Rayshard Brooks is dead. So again I ask, what is going through their mind?
Police have had decades to solve this problem, yet it’s still there. This is the reason we need to rethink policing in this country.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
