John Hallinan: We can't sacrifice human life for the economy

Dear Editor: Everyone has seen graphs that show the number of cases of the coronavirus go up and then go down. Unfortunately, the graphs are misleading. First, the graphs typically show the rate at which they go down being similar to the way in which it went up. This is wrong, the rate at which it will go down will be much slower than the rate at which it went up.

The second problem is they imply that once it goes down, everything will be OK. In reality, once it goes down there will be a second wave, and a third, and fourth until there's a vaccine. If ending the quarantine is handled poorly, the second wave will be higher than the first wave as happened during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.

Something similar is likely to happen to the economy. Handled well and we can smooth out some of the bumps down the road. Handled poorly and we are likely to have an even bigger dip in the economy.

Some people have indicated they are willing to sacrifice human life for the good of the economy. Not only is this immoral, but it would likely make the economy worse.

John Hallinan

Stoughton

