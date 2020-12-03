John Hallinan: Trump must be prosecuted

Dear Editor: During the 1968 campaign, Richard Nixon illegally negotiated with the South Vietnamese government, convincing them to drop out of ongoing peace negotiations, in direct opposition to the U.S. government. He went on to oversee the Watergate burglary and coverup that led to his resignation. Gerald Ford pardoned him.
Ronald Reagan illegally negotiated with the Iranian government to hold onto U.S. embassy workers till he was sworn in as president. He later went on to lead a five-year campaign of illegally selling weapons to Iran, and taking the money from those sales and illegally providing aid to the Contras in Nicaragua. He too was never prosecuted.
Prior to his election, Donald Trump was creditably accused of tax fraud, bank fraud and sexual assault. He also called on the Russian government to hack into Hillary Clinton’s email, which they did. No charges have been filed against him. Though he had no trouble filing thousands of lawsuits against anyone he disagreed with.
The short list of crimes Trump has committed while in office include: witness tampering and obstruction of justice during the Mueller investigation, violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution, making aid to the Ukraine dependent on investigating Biden, asking China to investigate Biden.
Failure to prosecute early on, invites more law breaking later on.
Trump must be prosecuted for his crimes to show to the American people that the law applies to everyone. In addition, we need to put an end to the Republican Party’s repeated nomination of criminals for the presidency of the U.S.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
