John Hallinan: The Republican Party is no longer legitimate

Dear Editor: Fifty-plus years ago when I was in school, we were taught that since communists didn’t believe in democracy, or the Constitution, they couldn’t be considered a legitimate political party. After all, what is this country if not for the Constitution that provides the framework for free and fair elections and the rule of law?
For years, through voter suppression and gerrymandered voting districts, the Republican Party has thwarted free and fair elections.
For 40 years they have packed the courts with judges with only a passing interest in fairness and equality, with far more interest in corporate wealth, conservative Christian ideology, and whatever the Republican Party puts before them.
Now they have a president that lies constantly, and flouts the rule of law. Rather than hold him accountable, the Republican Party has decided he is above the law, and nothing that he does is an impeachable offense.
A decade ago, Mitch McConnell announced the Republican Party was only interested in power, not helping the country recover from its worst recession since the Great Depression. Repeatedly, they have shown a willingness to destroy the planet to protect their wealthy benefactors, and they’ve alienated our allies while they sidling up to Vladimir Putin.
They have shown us who they are, and we must stop pretending the Republican Party is a legitimate political party.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
