Dear Editor: If every state in this country had 2% of the population, every vote would count the same, and there wouldn’t be a problem with the Electoral College, but that’s not the case.
The 11 smallest states by population combined have 10.7 million people. That's 3.3% of the total population, yet they get 6.7% (36 of 538) of the EC votes.
Seven states individually have more population than the combined 11 smallest. Combined, those seven states make up 45% (146 million) of the country’s population, yet they only get 38.8% (209 of 538) of the EC votes.
Wyoming, with 600,000 people, gets three EC votes or one vote per every 200,000 people. California, with nearly 40 million people, gets 55 EC votes, or one for every 720,000. This is a clear violation of the democratic principle of one person, one vote.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact solves this inequity without having to change the Constitution. Individual states agree to pledge their EC delegates to vote for the winner of the national popular vote, not their state's winner. It won’t take effect until enough states agree to compact to insure the 270 EC votes needed to win the election. So far, 15 states with 196 EC votes have agreed to the compact.
Gerrymandering is clearly undemocratic and must be abolished. The Electoral College needs to be tossed on the same trash heap of history.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
