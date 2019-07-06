Dear Editor: It’s been almost eight months since the citizens of Wisconsin had the good sense to fire Scott Walker from his eight-year-long attempt to make Wisconsin into the Alabama of the north.
Since then our ex-governor seems to be at a loss in how to make a living in the new gig economy he helped create. He’s tried the occasional speaking gig where he tells people unfamiliar with his losing strategy in Wisconsin how horrible and selfish school teachers are and how great billionaires are. He occasionally goes on the radio to convince people that cutting taxes for the wealthy will insure there won’t be money for the poor, and convince the poor of the foolishness of being born to poor parents. Recently he came out with a podcast where he blames Obama for the deficits caused by Trump’s tax cuts. Perhaps worst of all is his attempt to have a new constitutional convention, where if he gets his way, the United States will cease to exist.
My July Fourth wish is for Walker would finish his welding certificate so he can get a real job and stop trying to destroy our country.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
