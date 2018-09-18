Dear Editor: For decades the Republican Party railed against “activist judges” and for the last 30 years the litmus test for every judicial nominee before the Senate was “stare decisis” also known as “settled law,” the legal principle that cases are decided based on past precedent.
Conservative or liberal, all Supreme Court nominees dutifully swore before the Senate their allegiance to stare decisis. But when the conservative justices were confirmed, somehow they no longer believed in stare decisis. In recent years they’ve overturned decades of legal precedence on campaign finance, union protection, worker rights, privacy and gun rights.
Now Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a longtime defender of Roe v. Wade, has said that Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh told her he believes Roe v. Wade is settled law.
This is the same judge who has previously written that the government has an interest in fetal life. So to believe that he would not jump on the bandwagon with the other conservative justices who have shown no interest in “settled law” and overturn Roe is to be made to look like a fool. And make no mistake about it, the conservatives are now promoting the activist judges. One wonders if they’ve ever looked up the definition of hypocrisy.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
