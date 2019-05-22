Dear Editor: How many times must we choose leaders that are on the wrong side of history, and how many times must we forgive them for being wrong?
Joe Biden comes across as a nice guy, but I have reason to question his judgment and whether he should be a leader of the Democratic Party or our country.
Biden’s treatment of Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas hearings was shameful. He claims to have apologized to Ms. Hill, but she doesn’t feel it was a true apology. If this were the only example of a “misstep” it might be forgivable, but it is just one of many.
Biden jumped on the bandwagon for long prison terms in the 1990s. He voted to give Bush the authority to invade Iraq. He has a long history of supporting the banking and credit card industries at the expense of consumers. He never really apologized for his repeated invasions of women’s personal space. He said he never meant any harm, and apologized if he offended anyone. Hurting someone unintentionally still hurts, and by placing the blame on the person who took offense, he is trying to absolve himself of any responsibility.
Now Biden wants a “middle ground” approach to climate change. Has he learned nothing from Obama trying to negotiate with Republicans? They don’t believe in negotiation or a middle ground. We need a leader who will move forward forcefully to address the most serious crisis our planet has ever faced.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
