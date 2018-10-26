Dear Editor: In the late 1990s the Republicans in the House of Representatives instituted the Hastert rule, which says they would not bring legislation to a vote unless they can pass it with only Republican votes. This means they are no longer interested in cooperation or negotiating on legislation. To this day the GOP rarely breaks this rule.
While the country was in the grip of the Great Recession, Mitch McConnell announced that his No. 1 goal was to make Obama a one-term president. To him it was more important to cripple Obama than to get the country back on its feet, or get people back to work, or solve the mortgage crisis.
Just after Scott Walker was sworn in as governor he was caught on video telling Diane Hendricks, one of his billionaire supporters, that he was going to divide and conquer to kill the unions.
Solving problems requires people working together. For over 20 years the leaders of the Republican Party have made it clear they are not interested in cooperation. If you are a conservative who still believes in cooperation to solve problems, the way to get your party back is to vote Democratic.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
