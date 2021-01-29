John Hallinan: Demand police live up to our standards

Dear Editor: How many times was Kyle Rittenhouse shot as he walked down Kenosha streets after curfew with his finger on the trigger of an assault rifle? Zero!
How many times was Rittenhouse shot after he shot three people, killing two of them? Zero!
How many times was Rittenhouse shot after he left the scene of the shootings waving his assault rifle over his head? Zero!
How many times was Rittenhouse shot when he was arrested? Zero!
How many times was Jacob Blake shot when he picked up a knife he had dropped? Seven!
This is the very definition of white privilege. Is there any wonder why people of color don’t trust the police?
In the United States, the military reports to civil authorities. Civil authorities oversee the operations of the military including how and when they are deployed and the rules by which they operate. It is not just part of our constitution, but part our history.
Somewhere along the line, civilian authorities ceded control to police unions and management. Rules of engagement and the use of deadly force must be defined by the public, not the police. One could argue that shooting Blake once or twice might be justified, but seven times is uncontrolled rage and hatred. We must demand that police live up to our standards, not down to theirs.
John Hallinan
Stoughton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.