John H. Brinn: Thank you to Carrie Scherpelz for op-ed on Trump, Hitler Youth

Dear Editor: Many thanks to Carrie Scherpelz for her excellent Oct. 14 op-ed.
I so much appreciate her courage to speak out against this narcissist sociopath, incessantly lying bully, dangerous con artist, circus midway carnival barker, elixir and snake oil salesman, propagandist demagogue and would-be führer that somehow — unbelievably — has worked his way into our White House.
Donald Trump, the Pied Piper of Queens, and his cult are an existential and imminent threat to the beloved country I served and have loved all my life. His rise in Hitler-like fashion is something I never would have DREAMED could happen in this country — but it has.
I am a Vietnam-era United States Air Force Officer who has studied European World War II history and visited the Nazi concentration camp at Buchenwald in Germany. I found it hard on that visit to imagine how the guides there said they tried to stop Hitler but were too late in recognizing how dangerous he was and could not.
I understand so well now.
Trump with his devious propaganda strategy is working his way toward his very similar dictatorial goal with him as a beloved führer-like figure. His demagogic cult propaganda power has apparently suckered in 30-40% of our country and his egregious bungling of COVID-19 has caused U.S. deaths already approaching that of all the U.S. deaths in WWII.
Many of us are working hard to try to defeat this narcissistic monster by voting him out next month. I know that Carrie risks hate mail and possible abuse by writing her article and I want to support her however I can.
John H. Brinn
Riverview, Florida
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!