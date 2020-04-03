John Gluck: Vote yes on Spring Green animal testing amendment

Dear Editor: As a scientist proud to have received my graduate education at the UW-Madison, with over 35 years of experience working with animals in research, I am writing to confirm that researchers urgently move away from animal models. Over these years we have become very familiar with how to grow and use dogs, cats, monkeys, and rats while keeping them viable (but not really healthy) in the confines of a laboratory. Familiarity is supporting a bad and generally ineffective methodological habit.

We are now fortunate to have at hand more economical, efficient and relevant alternatives to animal use in experiments. Cadavers or computer simulations are used to perfect techniques or learn about important organ functions without harming animals. Computer programs are available to crunch massive quantities of data to predict the effects of chemicals instead of conducting years of testing on animals. Organs-on-a-chip are becoming accessible to study the effects of drugs on humans directly, without the use of typically inaccurate animal models.

We have objective evidence that testing on dogs and cats is not accurately predictive of effective treatment of human disease. The National Institutes of Health has revealed that treatments found to be safe and valid in animal tests, end up failing in about 95% of human studies.