John Furlong: The human race is fornicating itself out of existence

Dear Editor: The pandemic should awaken people to another danger of overpopulation. Everything is finite and we are using it up at an alarming rate. The human race is fornicating itself out of existence. World leaders must focus on stopping population growth or we will not survive. Zero population growth should be our goal.

John Furlong

Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania

