John Finkler: Thoughts and prayers keep coming as we move from one mass shooting to another

Dear Editor: It's really stunning how quickly our country can just move on after mass shootings. It's almost a snap of the fingers how fast we can go from sad to numb.
It seems like a long time ago that innocent people were shot and killed in Atlanta. Flags from that tragedy were still at half-staff when more people were gunned down in Boulder.
Maybe it would be easier and less work if the flags just stayed at half-staff.
The usual worthless thoughts and useless prayers followed. After a few days, the cameras and reporters left Atlanta and Boulder and that was it.
A real clue that we should not be surprised came in December 2012 when 20 children (12 girls and eight boys who were 6 and 7 years old) and six educators were slaughtered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Our country saw that and the photos of those children and educators and did what: Nothing.
Eight-plus years later, the meaningless thoughts and prayers keep coming. And for some frosting on that cake, fingers are also conveniently pointed at people with mental health challenges.
And the only thing that changes is the name of the next city where thoughts and prayers will be sent. And sadly where nothing will be done to help prevent gun violence.
John Finkler
Middleton
