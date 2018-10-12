Dear Editor: After George Washington won the Revolutionary War, the liberated colonists wanted to elect him "king" of the United States. But George said we just got done with politicians in government who have been there their whole political life.
People should understand this is a temporary job.
With that being said, we have too many politicians who have forgotten what the public want or need because they have been in office (the good old boys club) too long. They forget what the people need and it's all about their wants and needs.
Some have not worked outside of their political career since college. George Washington was right: After eight years go find a job. I'll give them four more years and say 12 years, but that's it.
The "good old boys" in office won't want to hear this, but maybe the general masses might think, why not? It's not workng so hot right now.
So, vote them all out!
John Fahey
Belleville
