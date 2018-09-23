Dear Editor: This September, during Blood Cancer Awareness month, brothers and sisters from the United Food & Commercial Workers labor union will celebrate our second year of Labor Against Cancer and our 36th year of partnering with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Labor Against Cancer is a national UFCW and LLS initiative that unifies our membership in the battle against blood cancers. One of the main events we participate in every year is LLS’s Light the Night, a beautiful fundraising event for blood cancer research.
This year, UFCW Local 1473 will be walking in Light the Night Madison on Oct. 11th in memory of Barry.
Barry was a beloved member of Local 1473, a longtime chief steward and committee member, who would fight to the bitter end to improve working conditions and win grievances for his union sisters and brothers. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and most of all, his family. When Barry became ill with bone and blood cancer, Local 1473 worked with LLS to prolong his battle and help his wife and family cope with his condition. Barry ultimately lost his battle to cancer and passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. We all remember the fun, hardworking, generous, and loving man he was. Barry was a friend and brother to everyone he met, and we are honored to walk in memory of his life and legacy.
I’m proud to say that the UFCW’s 36-year national partnership with LLS has raised over $86 million to fund critical cancer research. Together, we’ve made many forms of blood cancer either treatable or curable. And we’re not done yet.
That’s the union difference. We stand together, we fight together, and we walk for a cure together.
John Eiden
Wauwatosa
