John Danielson: What did Trump think would happen?

Dear Editor: I would like to know what President Trump thought would happen when his followers at the Jan. 6 rally reached the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. After all, a prominent theme of the president has been respect for law and order and support for the police.

The president still has a vast number of loyal supporters. I hope he will convey to them that violence, whether in the name of Black Lives Matter, or a perceived rigged election, will not solve the problem.

In a recent video, the president stated that his focus is on insuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition to a new administration, and that this moment calls for healing and reconciliation. If he can convince his base that he really means it, a great deal of further bloodshed and vandalism may be prevented.

John Danielson

Madison

