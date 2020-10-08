John Danielson: Trump should now embrace science to fight COVID-19

Dear Editor: The lady with the lamp in New York harbor must have had a tear in her eye when the presidential debate took place. Amid all the disruption, the president couldn't take a moment to express sympathy for the 200,000-plus lives in the U.S. claimed by COVID-19. Now that he is battling the virus, will the president finally admit that his anti-science narrative may have been partly responsible for the loss of those lives?
I hope the president has a quick and full recovery. I also hope that he will now set a proper example and vigorously promote wearing masks, physically distancing, testing and contact tracing.
With the president's energy backing the science, many lives will be saved.
John Danielson
Madison
