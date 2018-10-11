Weather Alert

...A COLD NIGHT WILL BRING FROST OR FREEZE CONDITIONS... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS TONIGHT IN THE 29 TO 32 DEGREE RANGE. * IMPACTS...ANY COLD-SENSITIVE PLANTS WILL BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&