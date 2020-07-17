John Danielson: Look to other countries for COVID-19 mitigation solutions

Dear Editor: It seems every time I listen to the news, I hear that another event is postponed until 2021. But if a safe vaccine isn't available by then, could next year be a repeat of this year? Vaccines typically take years to develop.
It amazes me that Japan, with a population roughly one-third that of the U.S., has fewer than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. In the U.S., COVID-19 has claimed over 130,000 lives. This might be partly explained by the Japanese culture in which wearing face masks is much more accepted. It would be great if President Trump could work with Dr. Fauci to more actively promote the wearing of face masks in this country.
Nobody wants next year to be a repeat of this horrible year. By taking a close look at places, like Japan, that have better managed COVID-19, and with a more unified voice between the president and his health experts, hopefully we can avoid the postponement of our concerts, fairs and other events until 2022.
John Danielson
Madison
