John Danielson: If I were a business owner, I wouldn't want leaders denying military help

Dear Editor: The discussion we are now having on racism is interesting.The relatively few bad apples on the police force can seem to spoil the whole barrel and unions make it harder to get rid of those apples. This has led to talk of defunding the police. Yet, it is they who respond to our 911 calls and put their lives on the line every day. Just as with the police, the relatively few bad apples among the demonstrators detract from the good they are trying to accomplish. Recently, a multitude of businesses across the country were vandalized, looted and burned. Many were minority-owned and life dreams. Yet, some local leaders are making it clear that any help from the president to send in the military would not be welcome. I don't know how business owners feel about that, but if I were one, that message would not help me sleep better at night. I would rest much easier with the assurance that, if worse comes to worst, "the cavalry is coming."