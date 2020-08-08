John Danielson: Everyone should support the statewide mask mandate

Dear Editor: I hope Republicans in the state Legislature will not try to revoke the governor's statewide mask mandate.
Some feel that mask mandates should be decided by county and local governments. But differing rules throughout the state causes confusion and is far less effective. A community might decide that a mask mandate is not necessary. But it only takes one infected visitor to potentially cause a drastic infection rise in an area with few or no COVID-19 cases. By the time the harm is realized, the visitor may be long gone, bringing the infection to other communities.
What we need is a nationwide mask mandate. A person who becomes infected with COVID-19 might not have any symptoms, but can still infect others. So, if all symptom-free people in the country were required to wear masks when not at home or physically distant from others, the number of new infections would be greatly reduced and we could flatten the curve in a matter of weeks.
Short of a nationwide mask mandate, statewide mandates are the next best thing. I'm tired of the inaction and political game-playing by some leaders in the state and federal governments. It has already cost too many lives. The governor's statewide mask mandate should be supported by every lawmaker in the Wisconsin state Legislature.
John Danielson
Madison
