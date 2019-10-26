Dear Editor: John Nichols advises the Democratic Party to hold two single-issue debates: one on the climate crisis and another on militarism. He argues that the first should be on climate change but that militarism must be debated for the same reason: "the future of the planet."
I heartily agree and am of the opinion that the two issues are so closely intertwined as to be one. Any debate on how to tackle global warming must address the tremendous waste, destruction and division war causes and any debate on militarism will inevitably raise questions about how to deal with the social upheavals resulting from climate change.
But not only do the two issues lead to one another, they lead to another issue that, in my opinion, is critical to their mutual resolution. And it’s an issue conservatives seem more willing to debate than liberals and even progressives.
How many times has a conservative been heard pitting “patriots”, like themselves, against “globalists”? It’s false dichotomy to me but they know that it’s not one to many Americans. And the debate’s not restricted to America. We hear it in Europe, east and west, most vividly with Brexit and around the world, most disturbingly in populous countries like India and Brazil.
If the world is to find consensus on how to deal with climate change, it must drastically curtail human conflict. My suggestion for a debate is to quickly establish that as non-debatable and get on with a debate over the merits of nationalism versus internationalism as the means to that end.
Unfortunately, this old debate is plagued by bogeymen and you can still see them, straw men twisting in the wind, scaring away those who should know better, be better.
So will this time be different? At long last, have we no shame?
John Costello
McFarland
