John Costello: U.S. enabling of Israel is ruinous foreign policy

Dear Editor: I believe that our enabling of Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, in violation of humanitarian norms and tacit support of Israel’s occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian land, in violation of international law is nationally and geopolitically the most ruinous foreign policy paradigm any nation has followed in a hundred years and our nation, ever.

The consequent political corruption is clearly and increasingly anti-democratic to the point of being the number one impetus driving the so-called developed world toward fascism. Within the U.S. political rivalry, between conservative and liberal, it has for one quarter of a century permitted conservatives to push and pass a more militaristic agenda than the sum total of all global threats justified, with the net effect of perennially cramping budgets aimed at achieving progressive social outcomes and creating a nationalistic, intolerant societal mood. In other words, our relationship with Israel is killing liberal politics even faster than liberals can throw them away.