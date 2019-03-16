Dear Editor: The best thrillers feature monsters that have an ability to learn, like Predator, Alien and our own Donald Trump. It took two years, and countless self-defeating confrontations with the media, for Trump to finally realize that just because they’re his enemies doesn’t mean they can’t do him some good. Let’s look at a recent week.
I doubt Trump knew what to expect from the public when Michael Cohen’s testified. Assuming all or most of what Cohen said is true, imagine Trump’s cornered anxiety because he knows it’s all too true too! Which goes to his little trip to meet with his ersatz boyfriend Kim Jong Un.
Trump, with a little cajoling I’m sure, is learning that acting presidential is his best card. While we’re all caught up in the blab about petty shenanigans, Trump’s ostensibly denuclearizing the world, except for us — and the press is all about deep analysis and lamentations that Cohen’s distracting us from the real story. Oh really?
The summit and the Cohen subpoena were announced simultaneously a couple months ago and our media, rather than even remarking on that "coincidence," swallowed it whole and dutifully served our monster in chief by echoing each other’s concern about how easily the public is distracted from important issues, even though their analysis of the summit/red herring doesn’t explain why Trump didn’t triumphantly take a great deal.
Now it may very well be that he doesn’t really want a deal because being a good American president means keeping North and South Korea stalemated to preserve U.S. hegemony. But whether it’s due to Trump’s increasing cleverness or the media’s unquestioning loyalty, they don’t contemplate that notion either.
All Trump wants is to win and with a little prodding he’s learning how to — and without a care in the world about the cost.
John Costello
McFarland
