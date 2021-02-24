John Costello: The world can't afford dysfunctional government in U.S.

Dear Editor: After the Senate exonerated Trump of the charge he was impeached for, “incitement of insurrection,” Mitch McConnell — Senate Majority Leader and stalwart supporter of him for his full disgraceful term of office — as much as admitted he was guilty as charged but that it was his opinion that Trump couldn’t be impeached after he’d left office. BUT, that he could still be prosecuted in our magnificent criminal justice system, the envy of the world!
The webs of deceit laid bare with his admission and consolation prize to those who’d relied on a constitutional remedy, including — importantly — forestallment of Trump’s right to run for office again, is too politically cynical and ideologically hypocritical to contemplate without being subjected to the most deeply disturbing sense of foreboding that not only has our republic, the basis of our system of government, but democracy itself taken a step back, from which we have little capacity to recoup.
There are huge challenges facing the world, yes, but it’s the ones facing U.S. which must come first, for the world’s sake and for ours. The world cannot afford dysfunctional government in the United States. The other major powers aren’t poised to lead at this critical time. Russia is a mess and China has major internal challenges emerging which will compromise its capacity to take risks. That leaves Europe, and Brexit gives us some idea of what can happen there when populist political movements exploit the growing uncertainty facing all governments in the coming decades. That leaves US — alone?
Let’s begin by reminding our originalist judiciary that our Congress is not given to such arcane restrictions but rather sees law, subsequent to the Constitution including perhaps foreign law, as more pertinent. Certainly then, their wise deference to legislation will trump their conservative ideology.
John Costello
McFarland
