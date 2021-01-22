John Costello: Republicans rely on false equivalencies

Dear Editor: The Capital Hill riot has thus far cost five lives, sent dozens of police officers to the hospital, and seen theft and vandalism on a large scale, including the smearing of blood and feces on statues and walls and at a cost of many millions and counting.
The 2011 Wisconsin Act 10 protests were completely peaceful demonstrations of solidarity between working and middle class citizens against what they saw as an attack on their right to effective ways of bargaining for the means to better lives. There was no violence, no vandalism and no theft. The police were obeyed and treated with respect and the business of governance went on nearly undisturbed.
But today many are understandably wondering whether the Trump insurrection foreshadows the end of our democracy.
Former Scott Walker co-author, Fox Lies contributor and syndicated columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal, Marc Thiessen, insists though that they’re equally condemnable, in order to nurture the false impression that the motivations for the two have equal merit. I won’t waste words and dignify his absurd false equivalencies any more than I would those of his ersatz fuehrer Trump, in his contention that “there were good people on both sides” in Charlottesville. There are good people who follow them both though and that’s due to bad information.
My experience is that Trump Republicans rely on half truths, gross exaggerations, unsubstantiated innuendo and false equivalencies, like Thiessen's. And liberals and the “fake news” can’t accept that as the price for peace with them.
John Costello
McFarland
