John Costello: Pragmatism, not love, guides us to care about others

Dear Editor: On June 23, Jessie Opoien asked her readers a question: “Why do we still have to explain that we should care about other people?”
A few days later, reader Wayne Bruno gave her an answer, which I took to mean, 'because when we do care about our fellow citizens we succeed and when we don’t, we’re courting disaster.'
It seems to me that’s a very different motive than Jessie’s; ‘that love should be.’ Bruno’s reason may seem coldly pragmatic when compared with such a lofty, transcendent view but I have to agree with him. Not only do I think the best motive for ‘loving thy neighbor’ is the fact that doing so benefits society, it benefits me.
I don’t mean it’s because it makes me a better person, even though it may. I mean it’s because I stand to benefit if I work for a society that cares about me. Selfish I suppose, but it’s also a quite sturdy principle. In fact it undergirds the systems of ethics, law and government humankind has lived and died for over the course of millennia.
Recent events are shining a spotlight on how far we still have to go but its ray will pass and we will settle back into our various ruts again, if we leave it to ‘love’ to motivate us to care about our neighbor’s fates.
Between growing tribalism, disparity, and nationalism, in a world where ethics, law and government trail far behind the global socioeconomic reality, our grasp is weakening, on how to show the world (and importantly ourselves) we care.
Personally, I like democracy. If we follow its path faithfully we’ll be all right. But to be honest, I think ‘love’ can be used to lead us astray as easily as light the way. Give me justice, thank you!
John Costello
McFarland
