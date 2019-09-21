Dear Editor: In her Sept. 11 column promoting F-35s for Madison, Jessie Opoien concludes that “The city is better for having the 115th Fighter Wing in its backyard” necessitating the “bedding down” of F-35s. I disagree.
The apparent economic benefits of housing the F-35s aren’t very impressive, so Jessie relays to us the implicit threat that U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson gave Vermonters, that if they turn down the F-35s, it is “highly likely that Vermont will no longer have a flying mission for its guard”, which for Madison, “calls into question the job security of … 1,293 current employees."
Like the threat of sanction in our foreign policy-making, this sort economic coercion is at the heart of the way the ‘Military Industrial Complex’ holds much of the world hostage to an inhumane and counterproductive agenda. Name one ‘benefit’ this death machine provides this planet and its inhabitants, apart from its need for human beings to pet and stroke it! For me, this is a moral question and Jessie addresses it with five words: “moral objections about defense spending."
So it’s still not really about the morality of ‘quartering’ this destroyer of cities.
It’s about the money, and a relatively marginal ‘benefit’ at that, considering its real cost?
John Costello
McFarland
