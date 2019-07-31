In her July 24 column, Jessie Opoien writes in opposition to Donald Trump’s call for America’s critics of U.S. policies to “go home” and Jessie quotes late journalist Sydney J. Harris’ 1969 defense of agitators like "The Squad" to make her point.
In a nutshell Harris faults the “love it or leave it” crowd for not loving America enough to stand against "imperfections," like bad policies, which prevent it from growing up into a better version of itself.
I share that sentiment deeply and act accordingly, with many letters to the editor condemning the status quo in our alliance with Israel. And I believe this opinion and commitment to condemn bad U.S.-Israel policies is shared by at least three “Squad” members.
Trump is well aware of that and has repeatedly called all four anti-Israel and anti-Semitic. In fact, his condemnation of the “Squad” on that basis is nearly as prominent as his charge of anti-Americanism, which raises its own questions. Yet Israel isn’t mentioned even once in Jessie’s article and she specifically characterizes this confrontation as "primarily related to immigration, race relations, justice and the environment."
A medley of Trump’s tweets: “they hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion” and they should “apologize to the people of Israel … whom they have made feel abandoned by the US," “horrible, anti-Israel, anti US… it’s a disgrace," etc. And many more, to say nothing of the right wing media’s targeting of “the Squad” as anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and anti-American; and for what?
Sydney J, Harris knew for what, and he said, “It is our right and responsibility to protect the efforts of those who seek to improve our society and our country." “No community can afford to lose these good ‘agitators,'" he wrote and Jessie recommends.
So what are you waiting for, Jessie?
John Costello
McFarland
