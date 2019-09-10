Dear Editor: Regarding “Rants by Bernie” — where’ there’s smoke there’s fire, they say, and if you’re looking for the truth, the smoke is irony. I suggested to you that your insistence that Marty Baron could not possibly have been influenced by Jeff Bezos didn’t take into account the not diabolical enough supposition that news organizations' objectivity might be very effectively covered under the simple, mundane heading of careerism. I did accuse you of bad ethics with regard to your submission but I didn’t differ with you on your point about an alleged “corporate journalism cabal” or an “information oligarchy." I just said that yours and Bezos’ workers might be inclined to submit work that they knew would please you both. Perhaps not Marty, no, never! But I have to wonder about you, given that the two letters printed were critical of the media in general and their ownership specifically but said nothing at all to explain why slanted coverage might slip by even one as ethical as your friend. Again, I agree with you that all these claims that media bias is fundamentally conspiratorial, are off base. But then isn’t it ironic that the published letters offered little more than knee-jerk confirmations of your contention that “fake news” accusations are unfounded and those who make them are “like Trump”; DROP TRUCKLOAD OF ADJECTIVES HERE. The one thing, beyond the charge (which I agree with), that you did a “hit job” on Bernie, is that the published letters didn’t take you to task over the simple proposition that Marty Baron benefited from status and that you might too, which is apparently the case. Not a big deal, unless you’re concerned too, that Trump was elected because we’ve earned him.
John Costello
McFarland
